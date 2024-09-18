8:46 AM Ukraine Witnesses Repeated Assaults on Sumy's Power Stations

In the northeastern Ukrainian city of Sumy, officials declare that energy facilities have once more been assaulted by Russian drones. Preliminary data suggests no fatalities, yet the repeated assaults have put a significant strain on the energy network. Just two days prior, Russia assaulted the energy infrastructure in Sumy and its surrounding region with rockets and drones, leading to a temporary power outage impacting over 280,000 households, as per the Ministry of Energy.

08:27 Ukrainian Armed Forces: 1130 Russian Casualties YesterdayThe Ukrainian Armed Forces report that 1130 Russian soldiers sustained injuries or fatalities within the past 24 hours. Since the launch of the full-scale Russian invasion in February 2022, Ukrainian records show a total of 637,010 enemy losses. In the previous 24 hours, Ukrainian troops claim to have annihilated 25 artillery systems, 45 transport and fuel vehicles, and six tanks.

07:55 Ukraine Reveals F-16 Deployment PlansThe Ukrainian Air Force has finalized deployment plans for Western F-16 fighter jets. All assigned responsibilities for the armed forces and the Ministry of Defense have been allocated, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated in his evening address via video. Additionally, discussions took place with the Air Force Command over opportunities to expand the aircraft fleet and enhance pilot training. People in Kyiv advocate for improved fundamental pilot training, as the current training spans only 40 days. Ukraine awaits around 60 F-16 jets, yet few have yet been delivered.

07:19 Russia Reports Ukrainian Drone Attacks on Multiple RegionsRussia alleges Ukrainian drone assaults on multiple regions. The air defense system eliminated 54 Ukrainian drones over five Russian regions during the night, reports state news agency TASS, citing the Ministry of Defense. Nearly half of the drones were downed over the border region of Kursk, while the remaining drones were shot down over the border regions of Bryansk and Belgorod, and the western regions of Smolensk and Oryol. The agency fails to mention the Tver region northwest of Moscow, which local authorities and military bloggers assert was attacked by a Ukrainian drone at a large munitions depot, causing a fire in the city of Toropets, necessitating the evacuation of residents.

06:57 Ukrainian Military Bloggers: Attack Decimates Russian Munitions DepotUkrainian military bloggers state that the Ukrainian assault on the Russian city of Toropets in the Tver region engulfed a munitions depot filled with thousands of tons of ammunition and rockets in flames. The depot, which bloggers claim has been significantly expanded in recent times, features 42 reinforced bunkers and 23 warehouses and workshops. Former Russian FSB Colonel Igor Girkin asserts that the situation in the region remains under control, according to his Telegram channel. Ukrainian military bloggers estimate that severe damage was inflicted, particularly on newer bunkers.

06:20 German Green Party's Deputy Parliamentary Leader: AfD and BSW Promote Russian PropagandaThe Deputy Leader of the Green Party's parliamentary group, Konstantin von Notz, has proposed a current affairs debate in the Bundestag on Russian influence operations in Germany. "Internal papers from the Russian propaganda machinery SDA demonstrate clearly the treacherous strategies employed by Russian agencies to manipulate our democracy, public discussions, and elections," states the interior policy expert. "With AfD, BSW, and other complicit actors disseminating Russian narratives in public and parliamentary spheres, damaging alliances are formed to weaken German interests together. Those supporting Ukraine are being targeted, spied on, and attempts are made to publicly discredit them."

05:42 Russian Trolls Distribute Misleading Videos About Kamala HarrisAccording to investigations by software giant Microsoft, Russian actors are amplifying their disinformation campaign against US presidential candidate Kamala Harris. A group linked to the Kremlin, known as Storm-1516, has produced two fake videos since late August to undermine Harris' and her running mate Tim Walz's campaigns. One video depicts a supposed group of Harris supporters attacking an alleged Trump rally participant. The other video features an actor spreading the fabricated allegation that Harris injured a girl in an accident in 2011, leaving her paralyzed, and fled the scene. Both videos reportedly garnered millions of views.

05:19 Russian Tver: Fire Resulting from Ukrainian Drone StrikeA Ukrainian drone strike, Russian sources claim, has ignited a fire in the Russian region of Tver. Debris from a destroyed Ukrainian drone initiated a fire in the western part of the Tver region, leading to the partial evacuation of residents, reports the region's governor, Igor Rudenya, on the Telegram messaging platform. Firefighters are currently attempting to quell the blaze. The cause of the fire is not yet established. Russian air defense units are said to still be repelling a "massive drone assault" on the city. The settlement, with a population of slightly over 11,000, was reported by the state news agency RIA in 2018 to be the location of a Russian arsenal for storing rockets, ammunition, and explosives.

02:56 Triangle Trade: US Probes Potential Loophole in Uranium Import Ban with ChinaThe United States authorities are looking into potential tactics used by China to bypass the ban on purchasing uranium from Russia, which is directed toward the US. There are allegations that China is acquiring enriched uranium from Russia while simultaneously exporting their self-produced uranium to the US. "We are uneasy about the possibility of the Russian uranium import ban being circumvented," stated Jon Indall from the U.S. Uranium Producers Association (UPA). "We don't want to lose the Russian supply and have all of it come from China instead. We've requested the Commerce Department to examine this matter further." The U.S. Commerce Department did not offer a comment upon receiving a petition for comment.

01:54 Insider: US Plans to Bolster Oil ReservesAn insider informed Bloomberg that the United States government intends to bolster its strategic oil reserves. The U.S. is contemplating purchasing up to six million barrels of oil, given the presently low prices, according to the source. If completed, this would be the most substantial purchase since a significant release in 2022. In 2022, the U.S. government sold massive quantities of oil from its strategic reserve following soaring gasoline prices as a result of Russia's intrusion into Ukraine, which was at that time the "largest release of oil reserves in history."

00:45 Two Passed Away and Five Injured in Saporishshya AttackRussia launched an attack against the Saporishshya region during the night, resulting in at least two civilians' deaths and five other injuries, as reported by Governor Ivan Fedorov. Fedorov later clarified that Russia conducted an intense assault against the Komyshuvakha community in the region. Several homes and an infrastructure facility were also damaged. Emergency services are still on the scene, investigating the full extent of the damage, "Kyiv Independent" reported.

23:38 US Ambassador to UN: We've Viewed Zelensky's Peace PlanU.S. Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield stated that the U.S. has reviewed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's "peace plan." This information was reported by "European Pravda," citing a press conference at the UN headquarters. "We've looked at President Zelensky's peace plan. We believe it has potential. We must examine how we can contribute to its execution," she added. The U.S. ambassador expressed optimism for the peace process, without offering further details on her intended strategy. Thomas-Greenfield likely referred to the "victory plan" announced by Zelensky last month.

22:29 False Alarm in Latvia: Mysterious Flying Object Was Just a Gaggle of BirdsFalse alarm in Latvia: Reports of a possible invasion of the airspace of the Baltic NATO state by a suspicious flying object were discovered to be harmless. The unidentified object, which had approached the border from neighboring Belarus and crossed it in the eastern part of Kraslava, was eventually pinpointed as a flock of birds, the Latvian news agency Leta reported, citing the air force. Earlier, the Defense Ministry in Riga had expressed concern over an anomalous flying object and deployed NATO interception aircraft based at the Lielvarde airbase. Unfortunately, they were unable to locate any suspect objects.

21:59 Moldova and Germany Unveil Cybersecurity PactMoldova and Germany plan to fortify their defenses against "Putin's hybrid warfare" with a cybersecurity collaboration. Russian President Vladimir Putin aims to continue employing hybrid warfare tactics against Europe, particularly Moldova, as a method of disruption, stated German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock during a visit to Chisinau. "But that's exactly why we are intensifying our defenses." By supplying IT equipment, sharing information, and conducting training, they aim to protect Moldova from cyber attacks and unmask disinformation.

