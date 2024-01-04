Neuwied - 79-year-old run over by his own car and seriously injured

A 79-year-old man was run over by his own car on the L257 near Bad Hönningen. The man suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries, the police reported on Wednesday evening. According to the report, the man had stopped on a forest path between Hausen and Bad Hönningen and got out of the car. He had not secured the car properly, which caused it to roll away, they said. When the man tried to bring the vehicle to a halt using muscle power, he was run over. According to the police, he was rescued by the fire department and taken to hospital.

Statement

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de