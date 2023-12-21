Truck accident - 79-year-old pedestrian fatally injured in parking lot

A 79-year-old woman was hit and fatally injured by a truck in the parking lot of a retirement home in Oldenburg. According to police investigations so far, the driver of the truck was maneuvering on Thursday morning and the vehicle hit the woman. She fell and sustained fatal injuries. The 57-year-old driver of the truck from Oldenburg then continued his journey, but was identified a short time later, according to reports. It is now being investigated whether the man could have prevented the accident and should have noticed it.

Source: www.stern.de