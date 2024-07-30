- 79-year-old man hit by tractor and seriously injured

In a workplace accident in Amberg, a 79-year-old man was severely injured on Monday. As the police reported, the retiree was run over by a tractor in the Schäflohe district.

The man was driving the vehicle on his property to split wood. As he approached a woodpile with the tractor, the vehicle slipped on the slippery terrain and ran over the 79-year-old. One of the man's legs was trapped under a rear tire.

The Amberg fire department arrived with multiple vehicles and managed to free the injured man. He was then taken to a hospital by ambulance.

Unfortunately, the tractor accident resulted in serious injuries, requiring the man to be hospitalized. Regrettably, the man's leg was still trapped under the tractor's tire when emergency services arrived.

Read also: