79-year-old man hit by tractor and seriously injured

The man's tractor slips while splitting wood, trapping and pinning him. Firefighters arrive with multiple vehicles to free the 79-year-old.

A 79-year-old was run over by a tractor in Amberg.

In a workplace accident in Amberg, a 79-year-old man was severely injured on Monday. As the police reported, the retiree was run over by a tractor in the Schäflohe district.

The man was driving the vehicle on his property to split wood. As he approached a woodpile with the tractor, the vehicle slipped on the slippery terrain and ran over the 79-year-old. One of the man's legs was trapped under a rear tire.

The Amberg fire department arrived with multiple vehicles and managed to free the injured man. He was then taken to a hospital by ambulance.

