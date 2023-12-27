Crime - 79 Preliminary proceedings against organized crime

Bavarian authorities conducted 79 investigations into organized crime last year. 36 of these proceedings have already been concluded, as announced by the Bavarian State Criminal Police Office (LKA) and the Munich Public Prosecutor General's Office on Wednesday.

According to the information, the majority of the proceedings, 34.2 percent, involved economic offenses. This mainly involved investment fraud followed by call center fraud.

With a total of 22 cases and a share of 27.8 percent, drug trafficking and smuggling followed in second place - mainly involving cocaine and cannabis.

Investigators recorded an increase in cases involving smuggling of migrants (10.1 percent of cases). The proportion of investigations into property crime was 7.6 percent and thus at a similar level to 2021, according to the press release.

"The usually complex structures of organized crime (OC) can generally only be uncovered with comprehensive and time-consuming and personnel-intensive investigative activities," said the LKA and the Public Prosecutor General's Office. "Especially in order to ultimately be able to convict those behind the scenes and not just their accomplices, who can be easily replaced by the respective organization."

Source: www.stern.de