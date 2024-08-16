- 77 year old man dies after falling off his bike

A man died in a hospital after a bicycle accident in Munich. The 77-year-old was reportedly revived at the scene on Thursday and then taken to a clinic. The man, who resided in Austria, had suddenly fallen at an intersection without any apparent external cause. A medical emergency cannot be ruled out, according to police. Investigations are ongoing.

The bicycle accident in Munich left the man with severe injuries, leading to his later demise in the hospital. Despite being revived at the accident scene, the internal injuries from the bicycle crash proved to be fatal.

Read also: