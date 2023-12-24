Agriculture - 750 trucks and other vehicles at demonstration in Osnabrück

Demonstrators drove around 750 trucks, tractors and other vehicles through Osnabrück city center on Saturday. A police spokeswoman said that there were considerable traffic obstructions throughout the city for hours. The participants were demonstrating against increased prices for diesel and the toll. The demonstration ended after around three hours.

The federal government wants to cut tax breaks for farmers on agricultural diesel and vehicle tax in order to plug holes in the budget. The savings plans threaten farmers with high additional costs. Lower Saxony's Agriculture Minister Miriam Staudte (Greens) had already criticized the Federal Government's plans and called on the Ministry of Finance in Berlin to examine compromises as quickly as possible.

