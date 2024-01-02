Skip to content
74-year-old seriously injured in accident at traffic lights

A 74-year-old female driver was seriously injured in an accident at a traffic light junction in the Darmstadt-Dieburg district on New Year's Day. According to the police, the woman was driving on the B426 between Ober-Ramstadt and Mühltal and, as far as we know, failed to notice that the...

The neon sign "Accident" on the roof of a police car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Traffic - 74-year-old seriously injured in accident at traffic lights

A 74-year-old female driver was seriously injured in an accident at a traffic light junction in the Darmstadt-Dieburg district on New Year's Day. According to the police, the woman was driving on the B426 between Ober-Ramstadt and Mühltal and, as far as we know, failed to notice that the traffic lights were red for her. Her car collided with a car turning left at the junction.

As a result of the collision, the 74-year-old's vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic and collided with a stationary car. The force of the impact was so strong that this car was pushed onto the vehicle behind it. The 74-year-old was taken to the hospital in Darmstadt with serious injuries. The occupants of the car that had been waiting at the junction were also taken to hospital as a precaution. The B426 was closed for two hours after the accident.

