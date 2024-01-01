Skip to content
74-year-old dies after house fire in Biberach district

An upper floor is on fire, a sleeping man is woken up. But the fire ends fatally for another resident.

A blue light can be seen on the roof of a fire department vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

A 74-year-old man was so seriously injured in a fire at a residential building in Bad Schussenried ( Biberach district) that he died in hospital. This was stated by a police spokesperson on Monday. The Südwestrundfunk (SWR) radio station had reported earlier.

According to the information, the fire broke out in the senior's apartment on the upper floor of the house on Friday evening for initially unexplained reasons. When the emergency services arrived, the flames had already spread to the roof truss.

The fire department rescued the 74-year-old from his apartment with severe burns to his upper body and smoke inhalation. A rescue helicopter flew him to a specialist clinic.

According to the statement, the emergency services also woke up a resident on the first floor and brought him to safety unharmed. The damage reportedly amounted to around 400,000 euros.

Police statement

