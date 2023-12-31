Skip to content
73-year-old crashes while paragliding

A 73-year-old man has crashed with a paraglider in the district of Forchheim and suffered serious injuries. The senior citizen was hit by a gust of wind shortly after taking off from Ehrenbürg near Kirchehrenbach, police said on Sunday. The paraglider was pressed against a rock on the western...

 and  Ksenia Johnson
1 min read
A rescue helicopter comes in for a landing. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
District of Forchheim - 73-year-old crashes while paragliding

A 73-year-old man has crashed with a paraglider in the district of Forchheim and suffered serious injuries. The senior citizen was hit by a gust of wind shortly after taking off from Ehrenbürg near Kirchehrenbach, police said on Sunday. The paraglider was pressed against a rock on the western slope. The 73-year-old then fell several meters and suffered several fractures all over his body. After he was rescued on Saturday, a rescue helicopter flew him to a clinic.

