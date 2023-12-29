Ingolstadt - 72-year-old threatens firefighters with knife during firefighting operation

The owner of an apartment in Ingolstadt threatened the fire department with a knife while they were extinguishing a fire in his living room. According to the police, the 72-year-old is believed to have started the fire himself on Friday night. He was probably in a state of mental distress.

Another resident of the apartment building had called the fire department because he heard the smoke detector alarm. At the scene, the fire department initially had to abort the operation due to the threat. The police were able to disarm the man and the fire department finally extinguished the fire. No other apartments were affected.

The 72-year-old was taken to hospital with suspected smoke inhalation. He is now being investigated for particularly serious arson, among other things.

Source: www.stern.de