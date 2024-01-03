Olpe - 72-year-old dies of injuries: 18-year-old arrested

A few hours after the violent death of a 72-year-old man in Finnentrop in the Sauerland region, a man has handed himself in to the police. The 18-year-old confessed to the crime, the police announced on Wednesday evening. The 72-year-old was found with life-threatening stab wounds on a street on Wednesday afternoon and died shortly afterwards in an ambulance, according to police and the public prosecutor's office in Siegen. According to initial findings, he had previously been in a park.

The 18-year-old was arrested. A Hagen police homicide squad is now investigating the background and motive for the crime in the Olpe district.

Source: www.stern.de