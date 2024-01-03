Olpe - 72-year-old dies from stab wounds

Following the death of a 72-year-old man in Finnentrop in the Sauerland region, the police in Hagen have set up a homicide squad. According to a statement from the police and public prosecutor's office, the man was found on a street on Wednesday with life-threatening stab wounds and died shortly afterwards. According to the initial findings, he had previously been in a park. The police did not provide any further information on the circumstances of the crime in the Olpe district, citing the ongoing investigation.

Statement from Hagen police and Siegen public prosecutor's office

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de