Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsclimate protection groupmunichmunich regional courtbavariacriminalitytime onlinejusticeauthorities

700,000 euros too much confiscated from Last Generation

Around 700,000 euros too much has been confiscated from the climate protection group Letzte Generation during investigations in Bavaria. The Munich Regional Court classified the sum as disproportionate, a press spokesperson for the court announced. The confiscation also affected the assets of...

 and  Ksenia Johnson
1 min read
Activists from the "Last Generation" group protest at a street blockade in Nuremberg. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Activists from the "Last Generation" group protest at a street blockade in Nuremberg. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Climate protection group - 700,000 euros too much confiscated from Last Generation

Around 700,000 euros too much has been confiscated from the climate protection group Letzte Generation during investigations in Bavaria. The Munich Regional Court classified the sum as disproportionate, a press spokesperson for the court announced. The confiscation also affected the assets of uninvolved third parties in a group account. This was previously reported by "Zeit Online".

The Munich Public Prosecutor General's Office is investigating climate activists from the Last Generation on suspicion of forming a criminal organization. As part of this, the Munich district court ordered the seizure of 794,289 euros from bank accounts in May. An association that acts as a kind of trustee for the Last Generation and other actors complained about this in court, as the court spokesperson said. Representatives of the association had argued that the actual assets of the climate protection group only amounted to just under 70,000 euros.

The regional court followed the argumentation in the ruling, which was issued on December 7.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Berlin's Governing Mayor Wegner. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Wegner wishes people in Berlin hope and confidence

After an eventful year marked by many crises, Berlin's Governing Mayor Kai Wegner (CDU) is hoping for a peaceful and reflective holiday season. "Christmas is the festival of love, hope and confidence - and especially in these times we can make good use of love, hope and confidence," said the...

 and  Yaroslav Smith
Members Public
Tracks are laid in the ballast bed at a station. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Cable theft: Frankfurt-Mannheim route affected

Due to the theft of copper cables, long-distance services between Mannheim and Frankfurt/Main are expected to be disrupted until after Christmas. Numerous trains will be rerouted and long-distance trains will call at Heidelberg main station as an alternative, a spokesperson for the railroad...

 and  Michael Bootcampf
Members Public

Latest

Berlin's Governing Mayor Wegner. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Wegner wishes people in Berlin hope and confidence

After an eventful year marked by many crises, Berlin's Governing Mayor Kai Wegner (CDU) is hoping for a peaceful and reflective holiday season. "Christmas is the festival of love, hope and confidence - and especially in these times we can make good use of love, hope and confidence," said the...

 and  Yaroslav Smith
Members Public
Tracks are laid in the ballast bed at a station. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Cable theft: Frankfurt-Mannheim route affected

Due to the theft of copper cables, long-distance services between Mannheim and Frankfurt/Main are expected to be disrupted until after Christmas. Numerous trains will be rerouted and long-distance trains will call at Heidelberg main station as an alternative, a spokesperson for the railroad...

 and  Michael Bootcampf
Members Public