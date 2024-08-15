- 70-year-old loses 15,000 euros to fraudsters

An elderly woman from the island of Usedom has lost 15,000 euros to suspected fraudsters. They had offered to sell her valuable book collection in exchange for an upfront payment, as reported by the police.

Back in September of last year, two individuals claiming to be from a company in Berlin visited the 70-year-old on Usedom and offered to assist her in selling her library. The purchase agreement signed in November required an initial security deposit of 15,000 euros. In December, she was assured that the books would be picked up soon and she would receive the 15,000 euros back. However, she never heard from the alleged company again and has now filed a complaint.

The police warn against such fraudulent schemes. "Do not let unknown persons into your home," advise the officers. "Do not sign anything, but take your time and seek independent advice. Be cautious with upfront payments, especially for larger amounts."

