Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsPayment in advance

70-year-old loses 15,000 euros to fraudsters

A valuable book collection is to be sold. A company demands a high down payment from the owner. The 70-year-old woman seems to have fallen for scammers.

 and  Mark Rodriguez
1 min read
The police warn against making high prepayments. It could be fraud, as recently happened to an...
The police warn against making high prepayments. It could be fraud, as recently happened to an elderly woman on the island of Usedom.

- 70-year-old loses 15,000 euros to fraudsters

An elderly woman from the island of Usedom has lost 15,000 euros to suspected fraudsters. They had offered to sell her valuable book collection in exchange for an upfront payment, as reported by the police.

Back in September of last year, two individuals claiming to be from a company in Berlin visited the 70-year-old on Usedom and offered to assist her in selling her library. The purchase agreement signed in November required an initial security deposit of 15,000 euros. In December, she was assured that the books would be picked up soon and she would receive the 15,000 euros back. However, she never heard from the alleged company again and has now filed a complaint.

The police warn against such fraudulent schemes. "Do not let unknown persons into your home," advise the officers. "Do not sign anything, but take your time and seek independent advice. Be cautious with upfront payments, especially for larger amounts."

She was required to make an upfront payment of 15,000 euros as part of the purchase agreement for her book collection. Despite being assured of getting her money back in December, she never received it and the company never picked up the books.

Read also:

Comments

Related

American musician Ashnikko delivered a sole live appearance in Germany.
German Federal States

The Commencement of MS Dockville Festival Fuses Pop-Forward Futurism and Rock Music

Joyful atmosphere in Hamburg - The Commencement of MS Dockville Festival Fuses Pop-Forward Futurism and Rock Music A multitude of onlookers commenced the Pop and Art Festival MS Dockville in Hamburg-Wilhelmsburg on a Friday evening, set against a captivating industrial landscape. Starting from the afternoon, the locale had been swarming

 and  James Williams
Members Public

Latest

American musician Ashnikko delivered a sole live appearance in Germany.
German Federal States

The Commencement of MS Dockville Festival Fuses Pop-Forward Futurism and Rock Music

Joyful atmosphere in Hamburg - The Commencement of MS Dockville Festival Fuses Pop-Forward Futurism and Rock Music A multitude of onlookers commenced the Pop and Art Festival MS Dockville in Hamburg-Wilhelmsburg on a Friday evening, set against a captivating industrial landscape. Starting from the afternoon, the locale had been swarming

 and  James Williams
Members Public