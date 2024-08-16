- 70 kiosks registered in Frankfurt since the beginning of the year

In Frankfurt, around 70 kiosks have been newly registered with the public order office since the beginning of the year. It is not possible to distinguish in each case whether it involves the takeover of already existing businesses - i.e., a change of owners - or actually new kiosks, the office said in response to a query. In the same period, from January to mid-August, around 35 kiosks were reportedly deregistered. According to the public order office, there are currently around 580 kiosks throughout the city area of the Main metropolis.

A special form of kiosk that has a tradition in Frankfurt are the water houses. These are free-standing houses. Almost 800 of these kiosks, which were often also taverns, existed after World War II. However, many - often with wonderful facades or roofs - have since been demolished.

A special tradition is enjoyed by drinking halls in the Ruhr area. There, the "Day of Drinking Halls" takes place this Saturday (16th August).

The Commission's implementation of this Regulation could potentially impact the operation of kiosks in Frankfurt, as they might need to comply with the rules laid out in the implementing acts. It's crucial for the newly registered kiosks to understand these implementing acts to ensure they are in compliance.

Read also: