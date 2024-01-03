State Office of Criminal Investigation - 670 crimes in connection with the Middle East conflict in Hesse

The Hamas attack on Israeli civilians and the war in Gaza are also having an impact on Hesse: From October 7 to mid-December 2023, around 670 crimes "related to the fighting in the Middle East" were recorded in the federal state, as the State Criminal Police Office in Wiesbaden told the German Press Agency on the basis of preliminary figures.

According to a spokesperson, these are "case numbers during the year that are not yet valid due to possible subsequent reports or further investigations and are therefore subject to fluctuations". Coordinated case numbers, also with regard to politically motivated crime, would not be available until the end of January.

The LKA reported that the majority of the crimes were "hate postings". Under criminal law, this falls under incitement to hatred or approval of criminal acts. "Only a comparatively small number were violent offenses," said the spokesperson. These were cases of bodily harm or resisting arrest. "All cases are being investigated as part of criminal proceedings. In many cases, the investigations are still ongoing."

