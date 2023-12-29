Skip to content
66-year-old man on bicycle is hit by car and dies

A 66-year-old cyclist was hit by a car while crossing a country road near Sandhausen (Rhine-Neckar district) and died at the scene of the accident. According to a police spokeswoman, the man had overlooked the approaching car of a 23-year-old when the accident occurred. The senior citizen fell...

An ambulance on a mission. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
A 66-year-old cyclist was hit by a car while crossing a country road near Sandhausen (Rhine-Neckar district) and died at the scene of the accident. According to a police spokeswoman, the man had overlooked the approaching car of a 23-year-old when the accident occurred. The senior citizen fell onto the road. Rescue workers were unable to do anything for him. The 23-year-old driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries. Highway 598 was closed in the affected area for around five hours.

Police press release

