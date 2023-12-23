Winter sports - 6500 tickets sold so far for women's ski jumping tour

Ticket sales for the ski jumpers' two-night tour have got off to a rather slow start. According to the organizers on Friday, 3500 tickets for the competition in Garmisch-Partenkirchen and 3000 tickets for the competition on New Year's Day in Oberstdorf have been sold so far. Especially in Oberstdorf (January 1st), however, the organizers are expecting a strong box office and a total of around 8000 visitors, as a spokeswoman said on request. In Garmisch-Partenkirchen (December 30), 6000 spectators are expected.

For the first time, the ski jumpers around Katharina Schmid (formerly Althaus) will be competing on the traditional tour ski jumps at the turn of the year. However, there will once again not be a full tour with four stops because the Austrian Ski Association (ÖSV) has not yet given the green light.

The full tour for women could be held for the first time next winter. The men's event is already in its 72nd edition this winter. In Oberstdorf, the men's jumping event before the turn of the year is regularly sold out with around 25,000 fans. In Garmisch-Partenkirchen, there are usually around 20,000 spectators.

Source: www.stern.de