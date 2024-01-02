Emergencies - 64-year-old died in an accident in Mühlenbecker Land

A 64-year-old man has died in a car accident in Mühlenbecker Land ( Oberhavel district). According to the police on Tuesday, the man from Oberhavel was driving his car on Mühlenbecker Straße in the district of Schönfließ in the morning. For reasons as yet unexplained, the driver left the road at high speed and crashed into a tree. He died at the scene of the accident. Mühlenbecker Straße was fully closed for around four hours during the rescue and recovery operations. The police are investigating the exact circumstances and cause of death.

