European Championship quarter-finals - 64 proceedings after Turkey match in Berlin

For some football fans, the events surrounding the EM-Quarterfinal match between the Netherlands and Turkey have had a legal aftermath. In total, according to police reports, there were 54 restrictive or depriving measures taken during the entire operation surrounding the game. Additionally, police launched 64 investigative proceedings. This includes offenses such as simple and aggravated bodily harm, trespassing, insults, theft of services, or violations of the Narcotics Law.

Two officers were injured but remained on duty. Approximately 3,200 police officers and women were in service, including support from Brandenburg, Bavaria, Hesse, Hamburg, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Saxony-Anhalt, Thuringia, and the Federal Police.

Turkish Fan March Halted

The largest events were the two fan marches towards the stadium. According to reports, around 8,000 people participated in the Turkish march. This march was stopped by the police after the so-called Wolf Salute was repeatedly displayed. The Wolf Salute typically expresses allegiance or sympathy with the Turkish ultranationalist Ülkücü movement and its ideology.

At the Dutch fan march, around 19,000 people participated, according to police reports, without major incidents.

During the game in the weather-forced closed fan zone at the Brandenburger Tor, confrontations occurred between the fan groups. The parties were separated, resulting in an immediate calm.

