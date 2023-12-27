Accident - 62-year-old motorcyclist dies in head-on collision

A 64-year-old female motorcyclist has died in a head-on collision near Orsingen-Nenzingen (district of Constance). A car driver had overlooked the motorcyclist on the L223 when turning left on Tuesday afternoon, according to the police. The two vehicles collided head-on. The 64-year-old was so seriously injured that she died at the scene of the accident, it was reported. The two occupants of the car were uninjured.

Source: www.stern.de