Accident - 62-year-old motorcyclist dies in head-on collision
A 64-year-old female motorcyclist has died in a head-on collision near Orsingen-Nenzingen (district of Constance). A car driver had overlooked the motorcyclist on the L223 when turning left on Tuesday afternoon, according to the police. The two vehicles collided head-on. The 64-year-old was so seriously injured that she died at the scene of the accident, it was reported. The two occupants of the car were uninjured.
Read also:
- A clan member is punished here
- Traffic lawyer warns: Don't talk to the police!
- Will he be convicted as Jutta's murderer after 37 years?
- He also wanted to kill his cousin
Source: www.stern.de