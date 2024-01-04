District of Lörrach - 62-year-old dies on the A98 - passenger is injured

A 62-year-old man has died on the highway 98 near Binzen (district of Lörrach). Due to a medical cause, the man drove his truck uncontrollably into the crash barrier on Tuesday, as the police reported on Wednesday. The van then crashed into the car of a 33-year-old woman. A 43-year-old man also hit the truck with his car. The 64-year-old passenger of the dead man suffered minor injuries. The cause of death was not the accident, the investigators suspected.

Press release

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de