62-year-old breaks through roof and is fatally injured

Accidents - 62-year-old breaks through roof and is fatally injured

A 62-year-old man fell six meters in a serious industrial accident and was fatally injured. The employee was carrying out a repair on the building of a company in Günzburg when he broke through the roof, as the police reported on Wednesday. A work colleague discovered the seriously injured man on the floor of the warehouse and called the emergency services. A short time later, the 62-year-old succumbed to his injuries in hospital. The investigation into the cause of the accident on Tuesday afternoon was still ongoing.

Police statement

Source: www.stern.de

