Gambling - 615 lottery millions and 16 new millionaires in Bavaria

Lucky lottery players in the Free State of Bavaria raked in a high three-digit million amount last year. All in all, around 615 million euros in winnings were paid out, said Finance Minister Albert Füracker (CSU) on Thursday on the occasion of the 2023 balance sheet of the State Lottery and Casino Administration. There were 16 new millionaires in Bavaria - eight of them in Upper Bavaria.

Not only the winners, but also the general public had benefited: Around 493 million euros from gambling - lottery and sports betting tax, profit transfer and casino levy - flowed into the state budget for charitable purposes. "These funds enable additional services, particularly in the areas of sports promotion, cultural promotion, monument preservation and other public areas, which would otherwise be impossible or difficult to realize. They therefore benefit all citizens of the Free State," said Füracker.

The nine casinos in Bavaria counted more than 668,000 guests in 2023 and generated gross gaming revenue of around 124 million euros. "This shows that the reputable state offer of the Bavarian casinos is enjoying increasing popularity," said Füracker.

In total, the State Lottery and Casino Administration received bets amounting to 1.258 billion euros last year. That was almost 23 million euros more than in 2022.

The highest Eurojackpot prize was won by a syndicate from Upper Bavaria. Their hit in prize category 1 was worth more than 73.8 million euros. A 75-year-old pensioner, who had entered the lottery for herself and her fellow players, was looking forward to "her own house with a garden and lots of vacations with her family". A man from Middle Franconia secured 2.3 million euros in the last draw of the year shortly before New Year's Eve, but wanted to continue working. "Everything remains as it is."

In addition to the lucky ones, there was also one unlucky person in the Free State: a lottery player who had submitted a ticket in the Memmingen area did not collect the million euro prize. After a four-year wait, the money from the "BayernMillions" lottery flowed into the state budget at the end of the year for charitable purposes.

Source: www.stern.de