6:5 against Augsburg: Polar Bears back at the top of the table

The Eisbären Berlin have regained the lead in the German Ice Hockey League. On Thursday evening, the team from the capital won 6:5 (2:1, 3:2, 1:2) against the Augsburg Panthers. Zach Boychuk scored two goals, Marcel Noebels, Patrice Cormier, Jonas Müller and Jaedon Descheneau also scored.

The Eisbären Berlin have regained the lead in the German Ice Hockey League. On Thursday evening, the team from the capital won 6:5 (2:1, 3:2, 1:2) against the Augsburg Panthers. Zach Boychuk scored two goals, Marcel Noebels, Patrice Cormier, Jonas Müller and Jaedon Descheneau also scored. The Berliners were convincing in offense, but revealed some weaknesses in defense.

In front of 11,128 spectators in the arena at Ostbahnhof, the home side dominated the opening minutes, but the visitors took advantage of their first clear chance to take the lead. After Berlin lost the puck in attack, Chris Collins successfully finished off a solo run. The home side was briefly unsettled, but then benefited from time penalties against Augsburg. Within 65 seconds, Noebels and Cormier took advantage of two overtime situations to turn the result around before the first break.

Müller extended Berlin's lead in the second period, but Collins again in the power play and Jere Karjalainen equalized for the Swabians. However, Boychuk immediately restored the capital's two-goal lead with two goals. Descheneau increased the lead in the final period before Samuel Soramies and Luca Tosto brought the visitors back into it with late goals.

