Telecommunications - 5G in Germany reaches almost the entire population

In Germany, over 95% of people live in a region where they can use modern 5G mobile networks. This is according to the annual statistics published today by network operators Deutsche Telekom, Telefónica and Vodafone.

With the availability of the fast 5G network, the volume of transmitted data is also increasing. Telefónica (O2) maintained its leading position: from January to November 2023 alone, the O2 network transported 4.3 billion gigabytes. Telekom transmitted just under 2.7 billion gigabytes in 2023, around ten percent more than in the previous year. More than 2.4 billion gigabytes of data flowed through the Vodafone network. This corresponds to an increase of 34 percent.

The 5G mobile network is faster than previous network generations (LTE or UMTS). It also has lower latency, which means that the connection responds faster when accessing websites or apps. This plays a role in online games, for example. 5G also allows a greater number of devices to be connected at the same time.

Soccer ensures high traffic levels in the networks

European professional soccer matches proved to be important drivers of mobile network usage this year: The Champions League match between FC Copenhagen and Bayern Munich on October 3 was responsible for this year's peak value in the O2 network. According to Telefónica, seven of the ten highest traffic values in the network were attributable to Champions League matches with German participation. The remaining top values were achieved on public holidays and Sundays, when many customers streamed mobile TV at prime time.

A Champions League match on December 13 also set the annual record for Vodafone: On this day, Borussia Dortmund won the group with a 1:1 draw against Paris Saint-Germain. The least data flowed through the Vodafone network on Easter Sunday 2023. The spring-like interplay of sun and clouds on April 9 probably motivated many people to put their smartphones aside.

Expectations for 2024:

In the coming year, network operators expect growing demands on networks due to artificial intelligence (AI) applications. "Digitalization applications such as AI are taking place in the cloud," said Markus Haas, CEO of O2 Telefónica. In order to use them, high data transfer rates and reliable real-time communication are needed. "5G makes this possible for everyone."

Statistics from the network operators show that more and more people are using the 5G network in Germany. For example, almost twice as much data was transmitted with 5G in the Vodafone network this year than in the previous year. People are using more and more video streams with their smartphones and tablets, said Tanja Richter, Head of Network at Vodafone. "They are sharing personal experiences in social networks with photos and increasingly also with data-intensive moving images." This has become possible because dead spots have been closed, network capacities have been expanded and the 5G network has been significantly enlarged.

Source: www.stern.de