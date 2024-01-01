Fire department operation - 58-year-old seriously injured in fire in apartment building

A 58-year-old man has been seriously injured in a fire in Berlin-Prenzlauer Berg. A fire commissioner's office is investigating on suspicion of negligent arson, as the police announced on Monday.

The resident of an apartment building had called the emergency services on New Year's Eve because he noticed the smoke alarm as well as the smell of burning and smoke in the stairwell. The fire department extinguished the fire in an apartment and the 58-year-old tenant was found unconscious in the stairwell. Rescue workers took him to hospital with smoke inhalation for inpatient treatment.

Three other residents, including a 101-year-old woman, were treated on site for suspected smoke inhalation.

Source: www.stern.de