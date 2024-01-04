Skip to content
58-year-old seriously injured in apartment fire

A man has been seriously injured in an apartment fire in Merseburg. The fire department rescued the 58-year-old from his burning apartment in Klobikauer Straße on Wednesday evening, a police spokeswoman said on Thursday morning. Two other residents of the apartment building suffered smoke...

A man has been seriously injured in an apartment fire in Merseburg. The fire department rescued the 58-year-old from his burning apartment in Klobikauer Straße on Wednesday evening, a police spokeswoman said on Thursday morning. Two other residents of the apartment building suffered smoke inhalation. One firefighter was in shock, the spokeswoman said. The reasons for the fire are still unknown. The apartment building was temporarily evacuated and the residents were able to return to their apartments after the firefighting work.

