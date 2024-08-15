- 58-year-old man charged after body parts were found

Human remains found in the Upper Rhine have led the public prosecutor's office to charge a 58-year-old suspect with manslaughter. The man is alleged to have shot a 38-year-old following an argument, the public prosecutor's office in Waldshut-Tiengen announced.

The 58-year-old German suspect is said to have taken the man's body to a forest after the incident in December. Days later, he allegedly dismembered the corpse with a machete, wrapped the parts in chicken wire, and threw them into the Rhine at different locations, according to the prosecutor's charges. Human remains were discovered by divers in April near Breisach in the Breisgau-Hochschwarzwald district.

The police set up a major special commission "Rhenus" with 60 officers to investigate the case. The suspect surrendered to the police at the end of April and confessed, the public prosecutor's office said. The man was taken into custody. The local district court must now decide whether to allow the indictment and open a main trial.

The suspect's actions are being deeply scrutinized by the justice system due to the allegations of manslaughter and desecration of a corpse. The pursuit of justice in this case is of utmost importance, ensuring that any wrongdoing is properly addressed and the victim's rights are upheld.

