56-year-old man from Cuxhaven dies: suspected violent crime

On Sunday morning, relatives found a 56-year-old man in Cuxhaven who died despite immediate resuscitation attempts. Initial investigations revealed evidence of a violent crime, according to the police. A homicide squad was set up. The man was found lifeless in the city center.

A blue light shines on the roof of a police vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Witnesses had seen the victim shortly before the crime in the company of two male persons, the police announced on Sunday evening. The involvement of both could not be ruled out. The Cuxhaven police (04721 5730) urgently asked them to contact the police and also other witnesses for information on suspicious observations.

