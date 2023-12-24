Skip to content
56-year-old dies: suspected violent crime

In Cuxhaven on Sunday morning, relatives found a 56-year-old man who died despite immediate resuscitation attempts. Initial examinations of the Cuxhaven man revealed indications of a violent crime, according to the police. A homicide squad has been set up. No further details can be given at present. Witnesses who made suspicious observations during the night are asked to contact the Cuxhaven police (04721 5730).

Cuxhaven - 56-year-old dies: suspected violent crime

In Cuxhaven on Sunday morning, relatives found a 56-year-old man who died despite immediate resuscitation attempts. Initial examinations of the Cuxhaven man revealed indications of a violent crime, according to the police. A homicide squad has been set up. No further details can be given at present. Witnesses who made suspicious observations during the night are asked to contact the Cuxhaven police (04721 5730).

