Darts World Championship - 56 vs. 16 years: Generation duel electrifies darts world championship

Raymond van Barneveld was in a talking mood ahead of his eagerly awaited darts clash with Luke Littler, who is 40 years his junior. The Dutchman spoke to the press for almost an hour after his victory over Welshman Jim Williams in London.

ButWilliams was hardly a topic, instead it was almost exclusively about Littler as his next rival. Barney's message was clear: I'm ready for the youngster. "I'm one of the immortals in this sport," the 56-year-old Dutchman announced proudly.

When van Barneveld won his fifth and so far last World Championship title on January 1, 2007, Littler (16) was not yet born. That happened exactly 20 days after the memorable final between Barney and England's legend Phil Taylor, who now advises Littler. The upcoming round of 16 clash (21:30/DAZN and Sport1) between young and old, which could also be grandpa versus grandson in terms of age, is therefore electrifying the World Championships at Alexandra Palace.

And Littler, who has made such a strong debut so far, is further fueling the anticipation of fans and experts alike. On Friday, the Englishman posted a video on X (formerly Twitter) of himself at the age of three, when he imitated his then hero van Barneveld during his World Championship triumph at the Ally Pally. "13 years later, I meet the legend in person and on the biggest stage in the world," wrote Littler about the short video, in which he wore an England jersey from Steven Gerrard.

