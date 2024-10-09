"54-Year-Old 'Under Us' Actress Appears in Playboy Magazine's Fashion Spread"

"Age ain't no barrier for seduction, and Tabea Heynig, famed actress from 'Under Us', is living proof in the current 'Playboy' issue. At 54, she's daringly bare, carrying a powerful message to her female counterparts." This is what 'Under Us' actress Tabea Heynig shares in the German version of 'Playboy'. She strips down for the magazine's November issue, turning the ripe age of 54.

"They keep saying 40 is the new 30 and 50 is the new 40, and so on. But age simply doesn't define us. We can't halt the march of time, but we sure as hell can make the most of each age," Heynig, a consistent lead in the RTL daily drama 'Under Us' for a decade and a half, adds. Her nude photos aim to "challenge norms" and "grant women of every age new liberation", as the 54-year-old mentions in her 'Playboy' interview.

Heynig welcomed her first child at 47

Before the racy shoot, Heynig was inundated with encouraging messages from women who saw herself as an inspiration. "They tell me that I've shown them it's never too late," she admits. She hopes her erotic photos will now assure these women that they should "believe in the good in the world".

"Things happen when it's meant to happen," Heynig reassures any skeptics. At 54, she finally feels "at peace with herself": "My life now feels as it should have."

Both on the professional front, as 'Under Us' airs weekdays at 5:30 PM on RTL and is accessible for streaming on RTL+, and on a personal level. She had "just wrapped up a devastating decade-long romance" when she happened upon her current spouse Oliver in a restaurant one night, she reveals in her 'Playboy' interview. This chance encounter led to an enduring love. The couple got married in 2018, and soon after, Heynig became a mother for the very first time at 47.

Heynig's bold decision to pose nude for 'Playboy' at 54 has sparked support from her fans on RTLplus, who see her as an inspiration to age gracefully and embrace their bodies. The actress, who is well-known for her role in 'Under Us' and is now easily accessible through streaming on RTLplus, hopes her photos will encourage women to believe in the goodness of life.

Read also: