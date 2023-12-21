Skip to content
54-year-old dies in fire in detached house

A 54-year-old man died in a fire in a detached house in Kosel (Rendsburg-Eckernförde district) on Thursday. According to the police, the fire broke out in the morning from an initially unknown cause in the attic of a detached house in the district of Missunde on the Schlei. The fire department...

Rendsburg-Eckernförde - 54-year-old dies in fire in detached house

A 54-year-old man died in a fire in a detached house in Kosel (Rendsburg-Eckernförde district) on Thursday. According to the police, the fire broke out in the morning from an initially unknown cause in the attic of a detached house in the district of Missunde on the Schlei. The fire department was only able to rescue the man, who was in the attic, dead. His bedridden father was rescued unharmed. He was on the first floor. The 54-year-old's 78-year-old mother noticed the fire when she returned home after shopping. The house is currently uninhabitable. The amount of damage was initially unclear.

Police press release

Source: www.stern.de

