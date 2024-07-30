Offenbach District - 52-year-old man dies in house fire

In a residential fire in Rodgau (Offenbach district), a man lost his life. The emergency control center was alerted to smoke coming from an upper floor of an apartment complex around 5:30 AM, according to police. The fire department was able to extinguish the fire quickly and discovered a severely injured person inside the apartment who, despite resuscitation efforts, died at the scene.

Preliminary investigations by the police indicate that the victim was the 52-year-old resident of the apartment. Investigations into the extent of property damage and the cause of the fire are ongoing.

The fire department started the removal work to assess the damage in the apartment after extinguishing the fire. Despite intensive removal work, they were unable to save the victim's possessions due to the extensive fire damage.

