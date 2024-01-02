Investigations - 51-year-old speeding driver almost hits four women: Search for witnesses

Presumably under the influence of drugs, a driver in Hamburg-Eimsbüttel almost hit four pedestrians on the sidewalk. Last Thursday evening, the 51-year-old attempted to make a rapid U-turn at the junction of a road, police said on Tuesday. He was only able to prevent a collision by emergency braking. The women screamed out loud in shock. The 51-year-old reversed and drove on in his high-powered car. A police officer took up the chase.

After several dangerous driving maneuvers, the police were able to stop the man in Holsteiner Chaussee. He resisted arrest. The officers found suspected heroin in his car. The 51-year-old is being investigated for driving under the influence of narcotics. The police asked witnesses, especially the women who were almost hit, for information.

Police statement

Source: www.stern.de