Fire - 500,000 euros estimated damage after barn fire

The fire in a barn in Erlenmoos (Biberach district) caused damage estimated at 500,000 euros on Thursday night. No people were injured. The building on the agricultural property had been used as a warehouse for equipment and vehicles, according to a police spokesman. An adjacent barn housing cows and cattle remained undamaged thanks to the efforts of the fire department. All 110 animals were in good health. It remains unclear how the fire started.

Police press release

Source: www.stern.de