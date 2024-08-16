5 things to know for Aug. 16: Drug costs, Trump rallies, Middle East, Typhoon Ampil, Matthew Perry

Here’s what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

Get 5 Things in your inbox

Your day is busy. 5 Things is your one-stop shop for the latest headlines, plus other stories and videos that people are clicking on. Sign up here for the 5 Things newsletter.

1. Drug costs

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris made a joint appearance in Maryland on Thursday at an event focused on prescription drug costs. The Biden administration announced the results of historic Medicare drug price negotiations that will save an estimated $6 billion when lower prices take effect for some medicines in 2026. The negotiation program has been a central talking point of the White House’s efforts to lower the cost of living for more Americans — including senior citizens, a key voting bloc. The powerful pharmaceutical industry, which has long fought against allowing Medicare to negotiate prices, has been trying to stop the negotiation process, filing multiple lawsuits in federal courts across the US contending that the program is unconstitutional in various ways.

2. Trump rallies

Bulletproof glass will surround former President Donald Trump at his campaign rallies moving forward as the Secret Service aims to increase security on the campaign trail. The heightened safety measures are being implemented in the wake of the assassination attempt against Trump at his rally last month in Butler, Pennsylvania. Additional precautions also include increasing the number of agents and certain technological changes, a senior official told CNN. Ballistic glass is commonly used to protect sitting presidents and is moved into place by the Department of Defense. For Trump, the Secret Service will strategically place the glass across the country where the former president is expected to visit in the lead-up to the November election.

3. Middle East

Mediators in talks for a ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel are making a last-ditch effort this week to revive stalled negotiations as the Middle East braces for an Iranian attack on Israel. A high-stakes meeting concluded on Thursday and will resume today, a diplomatic source briefed on the talks told CNN. In the meeting, Qatar, Egypt and the US were expected to present a plan to implement a deal that could bring about a ceasefire in the 10-month-long war in Gaza and free the remaining hostages. While inconclusive so far, Thursday’s talks marked “a promising start,” National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said.

4. Typhon Ampil

Hundreds of thousands of people are being advised to evacuate in parts of Japan as Typhoon Ampil approaches the capital. The storm, located 121 nautical miles southeast of Yokosuka, Greater Tokyo, has intensified to the equivalent strength of a Category 4 hurricane, according to the Joint Typhoon Warning Center. More than 400,000 people in total were issued evacuation advisories in the cities of Mobara and Asahi near Tokyo and Iwaki, Fukushima prefecture, which are near the east coast and expected to feel the brunt of the storm later today. Thousands have already lost power while airlines and railways are canceling services during the peak summer travel season.

5. Matthew Perry

Five people have been charged in connection with the 2023 death of actor Matthew Perry, according to the US Attorney’s Office. The charges come after investigators say they uncovered an underground network of drug sellers and suppliers they allege are responsible for distributing the ketamine, a potentially deadly drug, that killed Perry. “Matthew Perry’s journey began with unscrupulous doctors who abused their position of trust because they saw him as a payday, to street dealers who gave him ketamine in unmarked vials,” DEA Administrator Anne Milgram said. Over two months from September to October 2023, Perry was distributed approximately 20 vials of Ketamine that cost him roughly $55,000, a US attorney said. The beloved actor who starred as Chandler Bing on “Friends” died in October 2023 at the age of 54.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Free rent and free parking: Landlords are throwing in sweetenersThe US rental market is slowing down, forcing many landlords to offer surprising deals to get tenants to sign on the dotted line.

Ocean Photographer of the Year finalists revealedThese are the top images selected from the more than 15,000 submitted by the best coastal, drone and underwater photographers from around the world.

Ying Ying, oldest first-time panda mom, gives birth to twinsWe come bear-ing good news! A giant panda in Hong Kong has given birth to twins after more than a decade of trying to mate successfully.

Iconic Babe Ruth jersey could sell for record-breaking $30 millionThe jersey that legendary New York Yankees player Babe Ruth wore when he hit one of baseball’s most famous home runs is up for sale.

5-second breaks can help reduce aggression between couplesInhale, then exhale. Taking a five-second break during an argument with your significant other could help defuse the situation, according to new research.

QUIZ TIME

The Paris Olympic Games are over but the 2028 Olympics are already taking shape in which city?A. AtlantaB. BerlinC. Los AngelesD. Rome

Take me to the quiz!

Last week, 56% of readers who took the quiz got eight or more questions right. How will you fare?

TODAY’S NUMBER

1.4 millionThat’s how many girls in Afghanistan are being deliberately deprived of an education as the Taliban government seeks to shut them out of schools, UNESCO says. The Taliban have historically treated women as second-class citizens, subjecting them to violence, forced marriages and a near-invisible presence in the country.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“It is imperative that we don’t stigmatize travelers or countries/regions. Only by working together, sharing data, and taking the necessary public health measures, will we be able to control the spread of this virus.”

— The World Health Organization, issuing guidance after Sweden confirmed its first case of the viral infection mpox on Thursday, which was also the first case outside Africa. The organization said it anticipates more mpox cases in Europe in the coming days and weeks.

TODAY’S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY ...

Inside a Hollywood movie and TV props auctionA massive movie and TV props auction is underway in Los Angeles. Watch this video to see some of the iconic memorabilia currently up for sale.

After saving billions with lower drug prices, the Biden administration is committed to improving the lives of many Americans, including senior citizens. It's essential for us to support policies that benefit our communities and lower the cost of living for all.

As former President Trump prepares for upcoming rallies, the Secret Service has implemented increased security measures to ensure his safety, following the attempted assassination at his last rally in Pennsylvania. Our safety should always be a priority, and it's crucial for events like these to be well-protected.

Read also: