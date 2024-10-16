Obtain 5 Items in your email box

5 Points to Understand for October 16: Pre-Election Voting, Aid for Gaza, Lufthansa Penalty, Fertility Treatments via IVF, Hiking Energy Costs

1. Advance voting

An unprecedented number of advance votes were cast in Georgia on Tuesday as residents flocked to the polls in the significant election battleground. “We have had over 328,000 total votes cast so far,” Gabe Sterling of the Georgia secretary of state’s office announced on X. The first-day record was 136,000 in 2020, Sterling mentioned. The decisive state is among the closest watched in this election, with former President Donald Trump attempting to reclaim it after losing there to President Joe Biden by a small margin four years ago. Simultaneously, new regulations passed by a Trump-supported Republican majority on the State Election Board are introducing uncertainty in the post-election process. This uncertainty has prompted Democrats and others to issue legal challenges, several of which are yet to be resolved even as Election Day approaches.

2. Gaza assistance

Israel is contemplating a letter sent by the US, which demands it improve the humanitarian situation in Gaza within the next 30 days or risk violating US laws governing foreign military aid. The Biden administration and other world leaders have consistently pressured Israel to alleviate the dire conditions in the enclave — while thousands of Palestinians continue to endure Israeli airstrikes. Despite the stern warning, however, the US has continued to provide military assistance to Israel. The World Food Programme reported recently that the aid entering the strip has dramatically decreased to its lowest level in months. No food has entered northern Gaza since the start of October, putting 1 million people at risk of starvation, the World Food Programme informed CNN last week.

3. Lufthansa penalty

Lufthansa, Germany’s largest airline, has been fined a record $4 million for denying boarding to 128 Jewish passengers who did not know each other. The fine stems from an incident in May 2022, when the airline denied boarding to the travelers as a group and were unable to connect in Frankfurt to Budapest from a New York flight due to “the alleged misbehavior of a few.” The airline issued an apology, stating that the incident “resulted from a series of inaccurate communications, misunderstandings, and wrong judgments throughout the decision-making process.” The US Department of Transportation declared Tuesday’s penalty to be the most significant ever issued by the federal agency for civil rights violations.

4. IVF support

Donald Trump, on Tuesday, declared himself the “founder of IVF,” a fertility treatment that has encountered threats following the Supreme Court’s 2022 decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. It is unclear what Trump meant when he made the statement during a Fox News town hall that centered on women’s issues and featured an all-female audience. However, he has frequently returned to the issue, talking up his support for IVF, on the campaign trail. Trump has pledged to enact a federal policy making IVF free of charge and has praised his response to the Alabama Supreme Court’s controversial ruling earlier this year that classified frozen embryos as children. Democrats, on the other hand, have attempted to use threats to IVF as a means to portray Republicans, including Trump, as intent on restricting access to reproductive health care.

5. Energy bills

For consumers still uneasy following significant increases in their energy bills in recent years, the International Energy Agency has good news: Oil and natural gas prices will likely be lower over the next five years. Energy prices soared in the aftermath of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, which followed a surge in global demand as economies reopened after Covid lockdowns put daily routines on hold. According to the IEA, oil and natural gas supplies will increase in the second half of this decade as long as the conflict in the Middle East and Russia’s war in Ukraine do not obstruct current trends. In a comprehensive report, the agency also suggested that financially prudent investing in clean energy is not only crucial to prevent a climate catastrophe but also yields financial benefits since it will “remove inefficient fossil fuel subsidies.”

TODAY’S NUMBER

2028That’s the year the city of Atlanta will host Super Bowl LXII (62), the NFL announced Tuesday. Preparations are now underway for Super Bowl LIX (59), which will take place in New Orleans on February 9, 2025.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“Inflation remains a significant concern; even though it’s decreased, I still perceive it as the main theme in the economy.”

— Eric Thompson, a seasoned analyst in the finance sector for Bankrate, shared his thoughts with CNN, expressing concerns about the current state of the American economy despite robust data pointing to its strength. Recent figures reported by the Bureau of Labor Statistics revealed that the country's inflation percentage dropped to a three-and-a-half-year low in September, mirroring the rates seen in 2017 and 2018.

TODAY’S CLIMATE OBSERVATION

Stay updated on your area’s climate condition <

IN ADDITION ...

Unexpected climate event floods drylands in deserted regionCNN's meteorologist Derek Van Dam elaborates on the unexpected circumstances leading to flooding in one of the world's driest regions.

