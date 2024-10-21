5 key points for October 21: Countdown to elections, Israeli air assaults, Cuba power outage, New Mexico flooding, WNBA Championship finale

Here's what else you need to know to Stay Informed and Carry On with Your Day.

1. Election clock is ticking

With just 15 days left till Election Day, Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are on a whirlwind tour of battleground states as polls indicate the race is still neck and neck across the country. Harris visited churches in Georgia on Sunday, part of her campaign's "souls to the polls" strategy to motivate Black voters. Trump, on the other hand, worked the fry cooker and drive-thru window at a Pennsylvania McDonald's before hosting a town hall in a key swing state. Early voting began in Michigan on Saturday, and both campaigns are closely watching how victory in the traditional "Blue Wall" state might reshape the electoral map. Officials in North Carolina and Georgia have reported robust early voting turnout so far.

2. Israeli airstrikes continue

Israel launched further airstrikes on Beirut over the weekend, focusing on a financial institution linked to Hezbollah. The Lebanon-based militant group uses the institution to pay salaries to its operatives and provide aid to civilians, according to Israeli officials. Since Israel intensified strikes against Hezbollah last month, more than 1,800 people have died in Lebanon. The UN cautioned that the Israeli military may be systematically eradicating the Palestinian population in northern Gaza through "death and displacement," urging Israel to adhere to a top UN court order to prevent genocide. An Israeli strike on northern Gaza over the weekend reportedly killed at least 87 people, as per the enclave’s health ministry, during a renewed Israeli military offensive.

3. Cuba in the dark

Millions in Cuba have been left in the dark over the past few days as the country's aging power grid repeatedly failed. There have been four nationwide power outages since Friday after one of the island's major power plants crashed. Most people in the 10 million-strong nation have had their electrical supply disrupted since then. Protests against the unrelenting power failures have erupted on the streets, with many complaining that they can't preserve fresh food and maintain a steady water supply. Hurricane Oscar also touched down on Cuba's eastern coast on Sunday with Category 1 strength. The National Hurricane Center stated that Oscar has since weakened to a tropical storm, which could hinder attempts to restore electricity.

4. Floodwaters overwhelm New Mexico

At least two people have perished, and hundreds have been rescued in Roswell, New Mexico, following extreme overnight rainfall that led to severe flooding, leaving motorists stranded and washing away vehicles. The New Mexico National Guard and other organizations have rescued at least 290 people, including 38 who were transported to hospitals, according to a statement from the agency. Details regarding the confirmed deaths have yet to be released. Rainfall rates reached approximately 2 inches per hour across the region, leading city officials to advise residents to stay off the roads as rescue operations continue, and certain areas remain hazardous.

5. Liberty triumphs in WNBA Finals

The New York Liberty secured the franchise's inaugural WNBA title on Sunday. The Liberty defeated the relentless Minnesota Lynx 67-62 in overtime in Game 5, thanks to a standout performance from unsung hero Nyara Sabally. Coming into Sunday, she averaged 2.8 points per game in the Finals, but she stepped up to score 13 points in Game 5. With under six seconds remaining in regulation and trailing by two, the Liberty's Breanna Stewart, a two-time WNBA Finals MVP, drained two critical free throws to force overtime. Sabally also blocked Napheesa Collier's attempt to tie the game in overtime, as New York became the sole original WNBA franchise without a championship.

BREAKFAST READS

Stadium set for MLB World Series showdownThe New York Yankees will face the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series, with Game 1 scheduled for Friday in Los Angeles.

Halloween sweets might be sweeter this yearIt's Crunch time for candy manufacturers as Halloween approaches. Here's why you may see more non-chocolate treats in grocery stores.

Rare US Constitution manuscript sells for $9 million at auctionAn elusive copy of the US Constitution left in a filing cabinet f fetched $9 million at auction. Only 8 documented versions remain, and others are publicly owned.

How bubble tea, Taiwan’s iconic beverage, ended up taking the world by stormBubble tea — or boba tea — has become a global phenomenon since it was invented in the 1980s. Discover the story behind the trend.

Should teenagers consume protein supplements?Teen boys are more likely to take protein supplements daily or frequently than teen girls, according to a new poll. Experts weigh in on the issue.

TODAY’S FACT

$1 millionThis is how much billionaire Elon Musk declared he would donate daily to registered voters in battleground states. His pledge instantly drew skepticism from election law experts, who argued that the sweepstakes could be illegal.

— Australian politician Lidia Thorpe, bars words with Britain's King Charles III after he delivered a speech at Australia's Parliament House, his residence during his visit to the nation's capital. Throughout his speech, the king acknowledged Australia's Indigenous inhabitants, the First Nations people, who inhabited the land before the arrival of the British settlers. Thorpe, a long-time advocate for a peace agreement, has historically expressed strong reservations against the British royal lineage.

Get your area's forecast here>>>

TO WRAP UP ...

Unexpected meeting potentially debunks century-old Mount Everest enigmaA National Geographic photographer recently discovered a boot in a dissolving glacier that could belong to Andrew “Sandy” Irvine, an adventurer who vanished the same day he and George Mallory attempted to ascend the mountain in June 1924.



