1. Presidential election

Vice President Kamala Harris rebuked Republican opponent Donald Trump in Pennsylvania on Monday regarding his comment that the US military should handle "the threat within" on Election Day. She portrayed Trump as dangerous and unstable following his remarks on Fox News Sunday, where he suggested calling on US forces and the National Guard to suppress what he described as "radical left extremists." Trump, who incited violence to try to maintain power after the 2020 election, also said he isn’t bothered by his supporters' actions on November 5. Harris' campaign plans to capitalize on his remarks with a new ad featuring Trump repeatedly uttering the phrase "the threat within" on the campaign trail.

2. FEMA

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has restarted door-to-door neighborhood outreach in some Hurricane Helene-affected areas after the arrest of a man accused of making a threat against FEMA employees. This follows the pause in aid to several communities in North Carolina over the weekend due to rumors of a truckload of militia. Investigators later determined that a 44-year-old man, armed with a handgun and rifle, acted alone. FEMA has been dealing with numerous threats and misinformation surrounding its latest relief efforts. These efforts include an initial $750 payment to many victims. “The nature of this misinformation is unprecedented,” a senior administration official shared with CNN last week.

3. Medicare

Medicare Advantage enrollees are advised to evaluate their plans during the open enrollment period, which starts today and lasts until December 7. Health experts warn that insurers are making significant changes that may result in senior citizens needing to find new policies, face higher out-of-pocket expenses, or receive fewer supplemental benefits. For example, more than 16 million enrollees this year are in plans with no drug deductible. But by 2025, over 45% of these members will likely be subject to deductibles for certain drugs if they remain in the same plan. Some insurers are also scaling back on allowances for dental, hearing, and vision benefits.

4. Israeli hostages

The parents of Hersh Goldberg-Polin, an Israeli-American murdered by Hamas militants in Gaza in August, expressed their grief at losing their son and fear that other families will experience the same "devastating news." In an interview with CNN's Anderson Cooper, both parents wore stickers with "374" written on them to symbolize the number of days since the hostages were taken to Gaza by Hamas. As part of its offensive against the militant group in the enclave, the Israeli military has instructed civilians to evacuate and blocked all food from entering northern Gaza. The UN has warned that Israel may be carrying out a "large-scale forced transfer" of civilians, which could constitute a war crime.

5. La Niña

A weaker than usual La Niña is predicted to develop before winter and impact temperatures, precipitation, and snow across the US. La Niña is a natural climate pattern characterized by cooler-than-average ocean temperatures in the equatorial Pacific. If this year's La Niña turns out to be relatively weak, winter is expected to be warmer than usual in almost the entire southern half of the US and much of the East. This may result in some winter storms in eastern regions turning out to be wetter, rather than snowier. It represents a significant shift from winter 2023, which saw a wetter South and a drier North. Last winter's pattern was the warmest on record for the Lower 48 because of its strong La Niña presence and a warming world affected by fossil fuel pollution.

