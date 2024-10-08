5 key insights from Kamala Harris' solo discussion with '60 Minutes'

The prospective Democratic presidential candidate's encounter with CBS occurs within an extensive media campaign, additionally positioning Harris before more sympathetic interlocutors and audiences. Her chat on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast hosted by Alex Cooper went live on Sunday. Next, on Tuesday, she'll appear on "The View," discuss matters with Howard Stern, and be a guest on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" on CBS. Lastly, she's scheduled for a Univision town hall on Thursday.

Given the absence of scheduled debates between Harris and ex-President Trump, this sequence of interviews could offer some of the most captivating and news-worthy moments throughout the final four-week stretch leading up to Election Day.

Below are five essential takeaways from her "60 Minutes" conference:

Harris highlights the need for Congress to tackle border security issues

When questioned about President Joe Biden's administration's immigration policies and the timing of stronger measures, Harris maintained that "solutions are at hand" without confirming earlier action was needed.

From the outset, the Biden administration grappled with record migrant surges at the southern border, exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic. In response, US officials devised various strategies for dealing with the influx.

Asked to address why no earlier action was taken, Harris pointed to the immigration bill presented to Congress in early 2021 and criticized Republicans for stalling a recent bipartisan border bill after Trump urged them to reject the measure.

Bill Whitaker, the CBS correspondent, inquired: "But there was an unprecedented influx of undocumented immigrants crossing the border during your administration's first three years. It even quadrupled from the last year of the previous administration. Was easing immigration policies as much as you did a mistake?"

Harris countered with a longstanding problem statement and emphasized requiring Congressional intervention instead:

"We need Congress to be able to act to actually fix the problem."

Absence of a one-on-one meeting with Putin

Responding to queries about meeting bilaterally with Russian President Vladimir Putin to negotiate a settlement for the Ukraine conflict, Harris reiterated, "Ukraine must have a say in the future of Ukraine."

Harris voiced her opposition to individual bilateral meetings, asserting that "success will not be achieved without Ukraine and the UN charter participating in what that success looks like."

Additionally, she declined to express her stance on NATO enlargement, stating she would tackle the issue as needed.

Harris pointed out that, had Trump been in office, "Putin would be sitting in Kyiv right now," referring to the Ukrainian capital.

"He talks about ending it on day one. You know what that is? It's surrender," she concluded.

Harris held a session with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House last month, reaffirming her unwavering support for the country.

"My support to the people of Ukraine is unwavering," Harris asserted. "I've stood with Ukraine – I will continue to stand with Ukraine, and I will actively work to ensure Ukraine prevails in this war, to be safe, secure and prosperous."

Showcasing the Harris-Cheney alliance

The Harris-Cheney alliance was evident during the conference, as they collaborated in Ripon, Wisconsin – allegedly the birthplace of the Republican Party.

Cheney, who was ousted in a primary due to her role in the House's January 6, 2021, probe into Trump supporters' assault on the US Capitol, endorsed Harris and spoke at a rally in a crucial swing state last week.

"I can only imagine saying, 'Our Constitution is under threat, and it's crucial for the parties to come together and support Vice President Harris because she'll defend the rule of law.' I know I would have done so," Cheney declared.

When asked if she had imagined collaborating with Cheney four years ago, Harris responded favorably.

"That would be great," Harris said, accompanied by laughter from both women.

"She's quite diplomatic," Cheney joked.

Walz addresses receiving advice from Harris to choose words more carefully

The conference featured Harris's running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who admitted facing scrutiny for previous statements after becoming the vice presidential pick. He acknowledged false claims about his military record and witnessing the Tiananmen Square unrest in Hong Kong.

However, he insisted those mistakes were emotional outbursts or errors in storytelling, contrasting them with the exaggerations of Donald Trump.

Nonetheless, Walz revealed that Harris had prompted him to use more thoughtful language:

"She said, 'Tim, you know, you need to be a little more careful on how you say things, whatever it might be.'"

Harris slams Trump for withdrawing from '60 Minutes' interview

Regarding Trump's decision to abandon the "60 Minutes" interview, Harris criticized his choice, arguing that he lacked the courage to face tough questioning.

Trump cancelled his planned interview with "60 Minutes" after agreeing and scheduling it at his Mar-a-Lago estate, as revealed by CBS correspondent Scott Pelley during the broadcast of the popular newsmagazine on Monday night.

In October 2020, Trump met with "60 Minutes" reporter Lesley Stahl, but abruptly ended the session due to his objections towards her questions. Trump expressed his desire for an apology for that interview before considering another one, according to statements made in Wisconsin last week.

Recently, Trump has mainly interacted with favorable interviewers, like Fox News, demonstrating a pattern of choosing friendly platforms.

During an interview on Fox News, Kamala Harris suggested that if Trump does not offer viewers a substantial, insightful dialogue, they should tune into his rallies instead.

"If he's not going to provide your audience with a meaningful, contemplative exchange of questions and answers, then watch his rallies," Harris told Whitaker.

"You'll hear discussions focused on himself and his personal gripes. What you won't hear are personal views on how he plans to unite the nation, find common ground. That's why I firmly believe, in my deepest convictions, that the American people are yearning to move forward," she explained.

CNN’s Aaron Pellish contributed to this report.

