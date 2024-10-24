5 Essential Points for October 24: Presidential Election, North Korean Troop Activities, Boeing Labor Dispute, Iranian Cyber Attackers, Tropical Depression Trami

Here's what you need to know to Stay Informed and Carry On with Your Day.

1. Presidential race

Vice President Kamala Harris stated "Yes, I do," in response to a query during a CNN town hall event on Wednesday regarding whether she considers former President Donald Trump to be a fascist. She elaborated on the dangers of a second Trump term while engaging with undecided Pennsylvania voters on a variety of topics, including immigration, abortion access, and the Middle East. She ensured her commitment to working with Republicans while simultaneously vowing to lead a new generation of leadership. Conversely, Trump reiterated his views to supporters and criticized the Democratic candidates at a rally in Duluth, Georgia. Presently, the latest CNN average of national polling indicates no clear front-runner in the presidential race.

2. North Korean soldiers

At least 3,000 North Korean soldiers migrated to eastern Russia this month, as per the White House. While the purpose of their arrival remains ambiguous, it is a "significant possibility" that they will engage in combat against Ukraine. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin became the first senior U.S. official to acknowledge the development publicly. These movements have fueled concern as they could potentially escalate the conflict further. Additionally, the White House announced that a $50 billion loan package to Ukraine backed by frozen Russian assets is being implemented by the U.S. and its allies.

3. Boeing strike

Approximately 33,000 Boeing employees will continue their strike following a vote on Wednesday, where union members rejected the company's proposal. The membership of the International Association of Machinists voted against the deal by a margin of 64%. Many members have refused to accept Boeing's offer until the company commits to reinstating traditional pension plans. Members partially forfeited their pension in 2014 after Boeing threatened to establish production at non-union facilities for the 737 Max and 777X. Financial analysts emphasize the urgency for Boeing to reach an agreement, as the strike and ongoing losses are estimated to be costing the company $1 billion per month.

4. Iranian hackers

Iranian government-linked hackers were reportedly investigating and surveying election-related websites in several U.S. swing states on Wednesday, as per Microsoft's report. The hackers had also conducted reconnaissance on major U.S. media outlets in May. Federal agencies are closely examining the Iranian activity. The U.S. intelligence agencies have previously assessed that Iran has interfered with previous elections, including attempts to influence the 2024 election and stoking discord through hacking activities and encouraging protests.

5. Tropical Storm Trami

Flooding and landslides caused by Tropical Storm Trami have resulted in the loss of at least 24 lives in the northeastern Philippines, destroying cars and leaving villagers stranded. Millions of people on Luzon's main island are protected today with school closures and office shutdowns, following Tropical Storm Trami's impact on the northeastern province of Isabela. Local officials have indicated that over thousands have been rescued by government forces, but many more remain in need of assistance, including several individuals on rooftops. An average of around 20 storms and typhoons hit the Philippines annually. In 2013, Typhoon Haiyan, one of the strongest tropical cyclones ever recorded, left over 7,300 dead or missing and devastated entire communities.

Disney World increases prices for annual passes by up to $100Keeping up with Disney's continuous price adjustments can be challenging ... much like enduring the Matterhorn for an extended period. Here's what visitors should take note of.

Tickets for this year's World Series are the most expensive on recordThe average ticket price on the secondary market to attend the World Series contest between the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers is currently hovering around $1,700.

First-ever dinosaur fossils discovered in Hong KongDinosaur fossils have been discovered for the first time in Hong Kong on a remote island located in the financial capital's countryside.

Scientists believe the slime in your dishwasher may hold the key to addressing global warmingScientists have investigated many sources for microbes that could help combat global warming, including the ocean and outer space. They are now focusing on an unlikely location — inside your home.

Strategies to manage election stressIf you're experiencing election-related stress, these techniques can help reduce your anxiety levels.

$7.25This represents the current minimum wage in the U.S., which has remained unchanged since 2009. Vice President Kamala Harris pledged her support for raising the federal minimum wage to at least $15 an hour during a recent interview, following her criticism of former President Donald Trump for avoiding the question about a potential increase.

— McDonald's USA President Joe Erlinger, stating that the company's food is still safe to consume a day after an E. coli contamination linked to Quarter Pounders resulted in one fatality and 10 hospitalizations.

'Martha' discusses divorce, imprisonment, and more in her latest documentaryFamed hospitality expert, entrepreneur, and former convict Martha Stewart opens up — partially — in 'Martha', a candid new documentary directed by R.J. Cutler. CNN's David Daniel chats with Cutler about the film and its subject.

