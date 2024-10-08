5 crucial points for October 7: Middle Eastern developments, Hurricane Milton's impact, Electoral contest, Airline panic, Pope Francis' actions

1. Middle East

A heartfelt day of remembrance has begun in Israel to mark the one year anniversary of the October 7 Hamas attacks. Thousands gathered at a vigil in Tel Aviv, while hundreds of family members and friends converged at the spot of the Nova music festival in southern Israel to pay tribute to those who lost their lives and were captured that fateful day. Many at the memorials shed tears and offered comfort to one another as they recollected the last moments of their loved ones. The Hamas attacks resulted in the deaths of 1,200 people and left others in the hands of the militant group. The attacks also sparked political unrest halfway around the world in the US. Israel's subsequent war in Gaza claimed the lives of more than 41,000 people and precipitated a humanitarian crisis, igniting a wider regional conflict.

2. Hurricane Milton

Residents of Florida are gearing up for another major storm. Milton is expected to strike the Gulf Coast of Florida as a hazardous and potentially lethal Category 3 hurricane on Wednesday with wind speeds of 120 mph. It is projected to hit between Cedar Key and Naples, which includes the Tampa area. The storm is expected to strengthen further due to low wind shear and exceptionally warm sea-surface temperatures. Areas of the state could see more than 15 inches of rainfall, according to the National Hurricane Center. Areas are still recovering from the effects of Helene, which made landfall in Florida's Big Bend as a Category 4 hurricane and claimed the lives of at least 232 people across the Southeast.

3. Presidential race

Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump are ramping up their campaigning and media appearances in the lead-up to Election Day, now just a month away. Trump urged his supporters on Sunday that it could be the "last election" if Democrats remain in power. Billionaire Elon Musk also made similar assertions at Trump's rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday. Harris gained attention with a sit-down interview released on Sunday on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, where she dismissed Republican criticism over not having biological children. "It's not the 1950s anymore," Harris said in the interview. The Democratic presidential nominee also blasted Trump for his stance on abortion rights and for portraying himself as a "protector" of women.

4. Frontier Airlines fright

Smoke was detected underneath a Frontier Airlines flight as it landed hard at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas on Saturday. Flight 1326 was approaching the runway when smoke was reported in the cockpit and the pilots declared an emergency. The plane then "experienced a hard landing with tires bursting", according to airport officials. Firefighters rushed to the scene, and all 190 passengers and seven crew members were safely evacuated to the airport. The National Transportation Safety Board and Frontier Airlines are investigating the incident.

5. Pope Francis

Pope Francis has announced 21 new cardinals, broadening the pool of potential candidates to choose his successor. Cardinals rank second only to the pope in the Catholic Church hierarchy, hold senior roles in the Vatican, and act as the pope's main advisers. The majority of the new cardinals will play a role in electing the next pope. Francis, 87, made the surprise announcement after commenting on the escalating conflict in the Middle East. Among the new cardinals is the Archbishop of Tehran Dominique Mathieu, a Belgian missionary, with Francis' decision to appoint a cardinal from Iran likely part of his efforts to promote dialogue with Islam and peace in the Middle East. Francis also selected a Ukrainian bishop, Mykola Bychok, who at 44 will become the youngest cardinal. His selections also include bishops from Indonesia, Algeria, Japan, and the Ivory Coast.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

A glimpse into the world's best new skyscraperA Singaporean skyscraper has been crowned the "best new tall building in the world," featuring a lagoon-like swimming pool and a series of soaring sky terraces.

Ellen DeGeneres came out as gay nearly 30 years ago. TV hasn't been the same sinceWithout this pivotal moment in 1997, iconic series like "Will & Grace," "Modern Family," and "Orange Is the New Black" may never have graced our screens.

People can't get enough of baby hippo Moo DengNew Yorker Molly Swindall became smitten with baby pygmy hippo Moo Deng online, so she flew from New York to Thailand to meet her in person. Discover why the little hippo is garnering so much attention.

New York Liberty eliminate Las Vegas Aces to advance to WNBA FinalsThe New York Liberty ended the Las Vegas Aces' quest for a historic three-peat, securing a 76-62 win in Game 4 of their semifinal series on Sunday.

Madonna pays tribute to her brother Christopher CicconePop legend Madonna is mourning the loss of her younger brother. "There will never be anyone like him," she said in a heartfelt tribute.

$1.1 billionThat's the amount spent by the campaigns of Kamala Harris and Donald Trump on advertisements from late July until the end of September. This combined amount in seven key states, which include Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia, Wisconsin, Arizona, North Carolina, and Nevada, account for approximately $930 million of the total sum.

DAILY INSPIRATION

"To share the court with your son, I believe it's one of the most fulfilling things a father could ever dream of or wish for."

– Lebron James, expressing his feelings after playing alongside his son Bronny James during the Los Angeles Lakers’ preseason game against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday. This momentous occasion made Lebron, 39, and Bronny, 20, the first father/son duo to team up on an NBA squad.

TO WRAP UP ...

Details about the Nobel PrizeVictor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun were honored with the Nobel Prize in Medicine today for their groundbreaking discovery of microRNA and its function in post-transcriptional gene regulation. Learn more about this prestigious accolade by watching this video.

