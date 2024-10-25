Get 5 Things in your inbox (Paraphrased)

5 crucial points for October 25th: Political campaign, SpaceX developments, Israeli captives situation, Severe weather occurrences, Lead paint concerns

1. Election trail

Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump are campaigning in pivotal states as they contest for voters' support ahead of Election Day. On Thursday, Harris campaigned alongside former President Barack Obama in Georgia, where they delivered similar warnings about the potential consequences of another Trump presidency. Trump, in front of a crowd at an Arizona rally, refuted Harris' claims during a Fox News interview that he is a fascist, saying "everyone knows that's not true." Trump also stated that if he were re-elected, he would quickly dismiss special counsel Jack Smith, who has brought charges against him. In a different radio interview, Trump said he was open to granting a pardon to Hunter Biden, who was found guilty on felony gun charges earlier this year.

2. Space exploration

Astronauts aboard a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft landed safely off the coast of Florida today. The mission, named Crew-8, was delayed due to persistent bad weather. Four astronauts returned following a 232-day stint at the International Space Station, making it the longest mission a Dragon has ever spent in orbit. Notably, the two test pilots for the inaugural crewed flight of Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft — NASA’s Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore — were not aboard this time, as they were not assigned to that specific spacecraft. They embarked on their journey to the ISS in June with the expectation that it would last for about a week but have now been in space for several months.

3. Hostages in Gaza

Talks on a possible hostage release and ceasefire agreement in Gaza are set to resume this weekend, though there is little hope of a resolution before the US presidential election, sources inform CNN. Some US officials have privately admitted that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is tracking the upcoming election and the potential implications for US foreign policy, is holding off on making any significant decisions regarding the Gaza conflict until he knows who his next American counterpart will be. Meanwhile, over 130 Israeli reservists signed a letter refusing to engage in combat in Gaza and Lebanon unless a peace deal is reached and the 101 hostages held captive by Hamas are released.

4. Extreme weather

An astounding 91 flash flood emergencies have been issued by the National Weather Service this year, surpassing any previous year since this severe language was first used in 2003. Destructive flooding has resulted in numerous fatalities, drastically altered landscapes, and cost the United States billions of dollars in just a few months. Climate experts explain that the most intense rain events are growing more extreme and frequent as the world warms due to fossil fuel pollution. A warmer atmosphere has the ability to absorb more moisture like a sponge, subsequently releasing it as torrential rainfall. Precipitation from hurricanes Debby, Francine, Helene, and Milton accounted for about half of all flash flood emergencies declared this year, according to a CNN review.

5. Lead paint

The EPA finalized stricter guidelines for identifying and eliminating lead paint dust in homes and early childhood education facilities across the United States on Thursday. Exposure to even low levels of lead can negatively impact children's brain development and result in long-term health issues. Lead was phased out of paints in the United States decades ago, but it is still present in many older structures. An estimated 31 million homes built before 1978 may contain this hazardous paint. “Any trace of lead discovered in a home will trigger the necessity for action, and a certified lead abatement specialist must then intervene, with their work not considered complete until the lowest detectable levels of lead are achieved,” a White House spokesperson stated. The new regulations are predicted to reduce lead exposure for up to 1.2 million individuals in the United States annually.

Beyoncé set to perform at Harris campaign rally today, source confirmsBeyoncé’s performance at Harris’ rally in Houston today is intended to be one of the rally's most significant closing acts. Here are the details.

Sam's Club enters the Thanksgiving meal competitionSome individuals are culinary masters when it comes to preparing a Thanksgiving turkey. Others take a more casual approach. To ease the burden of holiday meal preparation, several retailers are offering pre-cooked feasts that will make your Thanksgiving dinners less stressful.

This popular artwork installation is back up for saleMaurizio Cattelan's conceptual art piece may only be a banana adhered to the wall with duct tape, but Sotheby's believes it has the potential to fetch up to $1.5 million.

More heterosexual couples are using the term “partner” for their significant others. Here's whyMore Millennial and Gen Z couples are using the term “partner” to describe their significant others, claiming that “boyfriend” or “girlfriend” does not effectively convey the significance of their commitment.

Amazon Prime members now have access to exclusive fuel discountsThe latest benefit from Amazon allows its Prime members to save 10 cents per gallon at around 7,000 participating gas stations.

Why was a food safety alert issued by the CDC concerning McDonald's this week?A. Salmonella outbreakB. E. coli outbreakC. Listeria outbreakD. Norovirus outbreak

TODAY'S NUMBER

11That's the number of times the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers have locked horns in World Series showdowns since their first encounter in 1941, when the Dodgers were still stationed in Brooklyn. The Yankees have emerged victorious in eight of these instances. Law and order will be restored once again as these titans square off again today, marking their first encounter since 1981.

TODAY'S QUOTE

“We are powerless to change the past, but we can commit ourselves completely to learning from its lessons and finding innovative strategies to redress the persisting injustices.”

— King Charles III of Britain, who spoke at a gathering in Samoa today, addressed the Commonwealth leaders. His remarks were timely as the issue of slavery reparations has recently resurfaced in the discourse.

TODAY'S WEATHER

CNN's online grief support groupGrief can be an isolating experience, but sharing experiences and lending an ear to others as they explore their grief helps matters. In Season 3 of All There Is, Anderson Cooper delves deeper into the intricate tapestry of grief. Listen to stories from individuals who reached out to CNN following each season of the podcast.

