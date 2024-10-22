Get 5 Things in your inbox to Keep Up with Your Day

5 crucial points for October 22: Manipulated elderly, Negotiation efforts, Storm aid distribution, Autumn allergies surge, Waffle item recall

1. Elderly individuals exploited

Deceitful tactics have duped hundreds of elderly Americans, many suffering from dementia or other cognitive impairments, into donating millions to political fundraising campaigns. This scam often includes frequent pleas for donations delivered via text messages and emails, directing these vulnerable individuals to pages where they are often unknowingly signed up for monthly – or even weekly – donations, with funds drained from their bank accounts. Contributions from a sample of 50 unsuspecting elderly donors alone totaled over $6 million over the past five years, with most of the funds going to former President Donald Trump and numerous Republican candidates, according to CNN's investigation.

2. Hostage negotiation talks

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is on a high-stakes trip to Israel and the Middle East, working to move forward with stalled negotiations to bring back Israeli hostages and end the conflict in Gaza. The uncertainty surrounding the succession of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, who was recently killed, has made it challenging to gauge the probability of reaching a new agreement. Hamas has shown no signs of altering its stance on hostage and ceasefire negotiations. Blinken is set to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu today, with expectations not too high for significant progress on hostage talks, but rather on addressing the grave humanitarian situation in Gaza.

3. Hurricane aid and misinformation

Former President Donald Trump spread false claims about the federal response to Hurricane Helene during his visit to North Carolina on Monday. Trump claimed that FEMA diverted funds meant for disaster relief to aid migrants crossing the border illegally, leaving the agency with no resources to help Americans. However, FEMA has stated that, as of last Tuesday, its Disaster Relief Fund had about $8.5 billion remaining. While the fund has enough funds for immediate Hurricane Helene relief needs, the large number of disasters this year may require an earlier request for additional disaster relief funding from Congress.

4. Early and extended fall allergy season

Allergy season is beginning earlier and lasting longer due to various causes, including climate change. Warmer temperatures in the fall prolong the growth of plants that release allergens, and higher levels of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere due to fossil fuel use and emissions further promote plant growth and pollen production. The primary culprit for fall allergies is ragweed, according to the CDC, which can produce 1 billion grains of pollen per plant. Pollen exposure can lead to a variety of allergic responses, including hay fever symptoms. The CDC reports that up to 60 million people in the US experience these symptoms annually.

Do you have any questions about fall allergies? Submit your inquiry using this form, and CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta may address your concerns in an upcoming video.

5. Waffle recall

Several frozen waffle products, including those sold under Walmart and Target store labels, were voluntarily recalled due to potential listeria contamination. TreeHouse Foods produced the contaminated products and distributed them across the US and Canada. No illnesses have been reported in connection with the recalled waffles, but consumers are advised to check their freezers and dispose of the affected products or return them to the store for a refund. This recall follows a recent series of listeria outbreaks, including a recall of more than 7.2 million pounds of Boar’s Head deli meats and a recall of more than 11.7 million pounds of products from BrucePac due to possible listeria contamination.

NBA regular season debuts today The Boston Celtics will host the New York Knicks in the opening game of the season, with the Minnesota Timberwolves visiting the Lakers in Los Angeles, where LeBron and Bronny James may become the first father-son NBA teammates to appear together in a regular-season game.

The Boston Celtics will host the New York Knicks in the opening game of the season, with the Minnesota Timberwolves visiting the Lakers in Los Angeles, where LeBron and Bronny James may become the first father-son NBA teammates to appear together in a regular-season game. Woman trapped upside down for 7 hours while retrieving phone A woman who became stuck upside down between boulders in Australia while trying to retrieve her phone was rescued after seven hours.

A woman who became stuck upside down between boulders in Australia while trying to retrieve her phone was rescued after seven hours. Extra-slender Dubai skyscraper planned A 1,200-foot-tall skyscraper called the Muraba Veil is set to be constructed in Dubai, with an ultra-thin footprint of just 74 feet across.

A 1,200-foot-tall skyscraper called the Muraba Veil is set to be constructed in Dubai, with an ultra-thin footprint of just 74 feet across. Disney undergoes board leadership changesDisney will soon have its fourth board chair in three years as the company navigates ongoing turmoil in the media industry.

Assisting Friends with Cancer: Five Strategies when a dear one discloses having breast cancer, or any ailment, the instinct to help is strong. Yet, figuring out how can be challenging. CNN's Sara Sidner provides these five suggestions.

2,000 is the number of unionized mental health specialists in Southern California who staged a walkout against Kaiser Permanente on Monday. Negotiations for a fresh labor contract fell through, leading the workers to demand a wage hike, pension restoration, and enhanced staffing levels.

“If you have any worries, you can cast your vote according to your beliefs without ever needing to speak about it to anyone else.”

— Ex-Rep. Liz Cheney, encouraging Republicans, as well as others who might not usually support Democrats, to "cast your vote according to your beliefs" during her second visit to a swing state on Monday along with Vice President Kamala Harris. Earlier, in a Detroit suburb, Cheney noted that some Republicans have had fears of retaliation, even threats of violence, if they stood against Donald Trump.

Check your local forecast here>>>

Leveraging AI in Preventing Wildfires: Firefighters' Innovative Approach Firefighters and researchers in California collaborated to create an AI platform that identifies smoke and early warning signs of fire. Watch this video to explore how the technology functions.

