1. Aftermath of Milton

Florida is working to recover from Hurricane Milton, which has resulted in at least 16 deaths since Wednesday. The storm hit as a potent Category 3 hurricane and traversed the state as a Category 1 hurricane before moving offshore. Over 900 people have been rescued so far, as per Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, with numerous personnel deployed across the state. More than 2.5 million customers were still without power early today - a drop from 3.2 million on Thursday afternoon, as per PowerOutage.us. The storm represents an extraordinary 1-in-1,000-year rainfall event in certain areas, such as St. Petersburg. Several other hard-hit regions are conducting rescue operations and damage assessments.

2. Nobel Peace Prize

The 2024 Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to Nihon Hidankyo, a grassroots Japanese organization of atomic bomb survivors, for its efforts “to create a world devoid of nuclear weapons.” The Norwegian Nobel Committee commended the organization today “for providing testimony through personal experiences that nuclear weapons must never be used again.” The organization was established by survivors of the atomic bombs dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945. This prize marks the 105th award since 1901. Nihon Hidankyo, the 141st laureate, will receive a cash award of around $1 million.

3. Campaign trail

With less than a month until Election Day, former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are making their final pitches to voters on the campaign trail. Trump visited the key battleground state of Michigan on Thursday, where he spoke at the Detroit Economic Club and compared the city to a ‘developing nation.’ Harris outlined her plans for immigration reform at a Univision town hall in Nevada as she tried to attract Latino voters. Former President Barack Obama also headlined a rally for Harris in the crucial state of Pennsylvania, where he passionately voiced concerns about Trump’s potential return to the White House. “Regardless of whether this election makes you feel excited or scared, or hopeful or frustrated, or anything in between, do not just sit back and hope for the best. Get off your couch and vote,” Obama said.

4. Tourist mine accident

One life has been lost and 23 individuals have been rescued after a technical issue with an elevator at a Colorado tourist mine left some visitors stranded 1,000 feet underground for six hours. At around noon on Thursday, the Mollie Kathleen Gold Mine in Cripple Creek, Colorado, experienced a mechanical issue with its elevator system, causing “severe danger for the participants,” Teller County Sheriff Jason Mikesell said. The one-hour tour is an entirely underground experience that takes guests through the 1890s gold mine and requires an elevator descent at a speed of about 5 mph, as per the company’s website. The reason behind the incident remains under investigation.

5. Meat recall

Over 9 million pounds of ready-to-eat meat and poultry products have been recalled due to listeria concerns. Dozens of contaminated items were distributed to restaurants and institutions nationwide, prompting the US Department of Agriculture to issue a warning about listeriosis - the third leading cause of death from foodborne illness in the country. BrucePac ready-to-eat chicken was identified as the source of the listeria, the USDA said. This recall follows a deadly listeria outbreak connected to recalled Boar’s Head deli meat that is the nation’s largest in over a decade. There have been 59 hospitalizations and 10 deaths since the CDC started an investigation in July.

Northern lights illuminate during solar storm

View CNN's photo gallery here.

Why is Netflix’s ‘Emily in Paris’ moving to Rome?

French President Emmanuel Macron said the country “will fight hard” to prevent the Paris-inspired show from relocating to Italy’s capital.

Al Pacino celebrates being a late-in-life father

“The Godfather” star is enjoying being a new dad.

‘Headspin hole’: Man develops tumor after decades of breakdancing

Researchers in Denmark have published a report revealing an unexpected consequence of breakdancing’s most popular move: the headspin.

Why it’s okay to crave the taste of home when you travel

Do you often seek out home comfort foods when abroad? There may be a scientific reason.

Ethel Kennedy, wife of renowned politician Robert F. Kennedy and a lifelong advocate for human rights, passed away recently. She was a ripe 96 years old. By tying the knot with a prominent political family in the USA, Kennedy stood by her husband throughout his successful Senate race and his subsequent bid for the presidency in 1968. Regrettably, his presidential campaign was short-lived, as he met his untimely end due to an assassination shortly into the campaign. After her husband's tragic demise, Kennedy dedicated herself to activism and was bestowed with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's top civilian honor, by then-President Barack Obama in 2014.

An astounding $20 billion was granted to FEMA by Congress in response to hurricane season. However, the agency currently has only around $11 billion left in its Disaster Relief Fund, as reported by a FEMA spokesperson earlier this week, prior to Milton's landfall. This rapid expenditure might prompt Congress to allocate additional billions in disaster funding for FEMA ahead of time.

“By catering to criminals, it morphed into one.”

These words were spoken by Attorney General Merrick Garland during a press conference on Thursday, following TD Bank's historical fine of $3 billion over drug cartel money laundering allegations.

ENDING ON A HIGH NOTE

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, unveiled a self-driving vehicle on Thursday that can transport multiple individuals or items simultaneously. CNN's Kara Swisher likened it to a "toaster on wheels."

