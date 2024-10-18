Here's what else you need to know to Get a Grip and Carry On with Your Day.

1. Early Voting

The North Carolina State Election Board reported that more than 200,000 early voting ballots had been cast as of Thursday afternoon, suggesting that the state may approach, or even exceed, its 2020 early voting figures. Meanwhile, certain residents in this crucial battleground state are still dealing with spotty cell phone service and power outages following Hurricane Helene. CNN visited Western North Carolina, which was devastated by the storm and now serves as a disaster zone. Persistent residents are utilizing ATVs and trucks to maneuver through debris and reach voting sites. The pivotal swing state of Georgia began in-person early voting this week and observed record turnout. Georgia election officials affirm that absentee ballots were distributed as scheduled and were not affected by the storm.

2. Middle East

Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, who allegedly orchestrated the militant group’s October 7, 2023, terror attack that triggered the Gaza war, was reportedly killed by Israeli forces. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu proclaimed Sinwar’s demise as the “beginning of the day after Hamas.” He vowed that Israel would continue its battle against Hamas in Gaza until all hostages were safely returned. During a call regarding Sinwar’s death, Netanyahu and President Joe Biden agreed that there was an opportunity to facilitate the release of the hostages in Gaza. US officials indicated they would intensify their efforts with mediators to secure a ceasefire agreement.

3. Student Loans

On Thursday, the Biden administration announced another round of student loan forgiveness, bringing the total loan cancellation amount to over $175 billion for nearly 5 million people since Biden took office. More than 1 million of these student loan borrowers received debt relief through the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program, which grants loan forgiveness to public sector employees after they've made 10 years of eligible payments. However, other student loan relief initiatives, including a new repayment plan called Saving on a Valuable Education (SAVE), are currently entangled in litigation. The lawsuits were filed by groups of Republican-led states that claim the Department of Education lacks the legal authority to implement costly debt-relief programs.

4. Climate Pollution

The Supreme Court this week permitted the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to continue enforcing its regulations limiting greenhouse gas emissions from power plants. The justices rejected an urgent request from more than 20 Republican state attorneys general and industry groups seeking to halt the rules while a lower court challenge is in progress. The EPA’s rules will require existing coal and new natural gas power plants to minimize, or capture, 90% of their greenhouse gas emissions by 2032. Compliance might decrease carbon dioxide emissions from the sector by 75% when compared to its 2005 peak, according to climate experts. The Supreme Court's decisions were among the latest in a series of unexpected victories for the EPA on the emergency docket in recent weeks. Earlier this month, the court let stand Biden administration regulations aimed at reducing emissions of the greenhouse gas methane as well as mercury.

5. Liam Payne

Authorities are pursuing the circumstances surrounding Liam Payne’s unexpected death this week. The former One Direction band member passed away on Wednesday after falling from the third Story of the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. He was 31. Local law enforcement responded to a 911 call about an agitated man who may have been under the influence of alcohol or drugs. The public prosecutor’s office in Argentina declared on Thursday that “every indication suggests that the performer was alone when the fall occurred.” The prosecutor’s office suspects Payne, who had previously disclosed his struggles with addiction and mental health issues, was potentially experiencing some kind of episode triggered by substance misuse at the time. The exact circumstances surrounding Payne’s death – whether he leaped from the balcony or accidentally tumbled – remain under investigation.

The Girl Scouts may soon triple membership fees

The Girl Scouts of the USA are considering a 240% increase in membership dues, raising it from $25 per scout annually to $85. It appears that’s the cost of selling cookies.

King Charles begins royal tour

Here's what we know about the King's first long-distance, multi-country journey since his cancer diagnosis earlier this year.

Beyoncé’s father discusses his battle with breast cancer

CNN speaks with Mathew Knowles, Beyoncé’s father, who shares his personal struggle with breast cancer, emphasizing the importance of early detection. Watch the video here.

Cleveland Guardians stun New York Yankees, cutting series deficit to 2-1

With their spectacular victory on Thursday, the Cleveland Guardians will aim to even the American League Championship Series in Game 4 later today.

Former Olympic snowboarder wanted in US drug trafficking case

A former Olympic snowboarder for Canada has been charged with overseeing a drug trafficking operation that transported substantial quantities of cocaine throughout the Americas, authorities declared on Thursday.

The past week saw 63% of quiz-takers scoring eight or more correct answers. Will you manage the same?

$34 billionThis is the potential damage Hurricane Milton could inflict on Florida, as projected by CoreLogic. It could end up being one of the most expensive storms ever to hit the US.

“Without any form of verification of citizenship, it becomes nearly impossible to detect fraud in mail-in voting.”

—Elon Musk, promoting misleading claims about foreign intervention in US elections during a solo event on Thursday supporting Donald Trump. The practice of non-citizens voting in federal elections is illegal, and nonpartisan election experts confirm that such occurrences are incredibly rare, given the harsh consequences of violation, including imprisonment and deportation.

Have a look at your regional forecast here>>>

Working in the world's largest food delivery market: The true taleShocking altercations between food delivery personnel and customers characterized by extreme aggression have been widely shared on Chinese social media platforms, portraying individuals under tremendous stress. Other workers face limitations in their assignments and reduced compensation. CNN's Marc Stewart looks into the struggles they face.

