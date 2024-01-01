Darts - 5:4 after 0:4: Cross in the semi-finals of the World Cup

England's Rob Cross has crowned a magnificent comeback and reached the semi-finals of the World Darts Championship.

The 33-year-old came from 4-0 down to win his quarter-final 5-4 against compatriot Chris Dobey. Cross has been more and more convincing from match to match in the 2.5 million pound (around 2.9 million euros) tournament. In the round of 16, he defeated co-favorite Jonny Clayton from Wales 4:0.

His opponent will be determined directly afterwards between Brendan Dolan from Northern Ireland and Luke Littler. The 16-year-old Englishman Littler is the sensation of this tournament and could become the youngest semi-finalist in World Championship history. For Dobey, the hitherto promising tournament, in which he had also defeated world champion Michael Smith 4:0, ended in bitter disappointment.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de