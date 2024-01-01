Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
SportNewsinternationalrob crossGreat Britainworld championshipchris dobeygermanywmcatching uppdcluke littlersemi-finallondondarts-wmdarts

5:4 after 0:4: Cross in the semi-finals of the World Cup

Englishman Cross is the first semi-finalist at the World Darts Championship. The performances in London are reminiscent of his triumph in 2018.

 and  John Stellmacher
1 min read
England's Rob Cross at the World Darts Championship. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
England's Rob Cross at the World Darts Championship. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Darts - 5:4 after 0:4: Cross in the semi-finals of the World Cup

England's Rob Cross has crowned a magnificent comeback and reached the semi-finals of the World Darts Championship.

The 33-year-old came from 4-0 down to win his quarter-final 5-4 against compatriot Chris Dobey. Cross has been more and more convincing from match to match in the 2.5 million pound (around 2.9 million euros) tournament. In the round of 16, he defeated co-favorite Jonny Clayton from Wales 4:0.

His opponent will be determined directly afterwards between Brendan Dolan from Northern Ireland and Luke Littler. The 16-year-old Englishman Littler is the sensation of this tournament and could become the youngest semi-finalist in World Championship history. For Dobey, the hitherto promising tournament, in which he had also defeated world champion Michael Smith 4:0, ended in bitter disappointment.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Latest

A new necklace for a baby lies ready in the delivery room of a clinic. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

New Year's baby Aryan born in Potsdam

In the first hours of 2024, little Aryan was born at the Ernst von Bergmann Hospital in Potsdam. The hospital announced the news on Monday. He was born this morning, measuring 48 centimetres and weighing 3505 grams, and was in perfect health. Little Sophie apparently wanted to be born in 2023...

 and  Elizabeth Wells
Members Public